Fong talks about the military ahead of Trump inauguration

Rep. Vince Fong shares his thoughts on the military, China Lake and Edwards Air Force Base ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

Fong says U.S. must "ramp up all abilities" as Trump takes office.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Representative Vince Fong is already in Washington D.C. for Monday’s inauguration when Donald Trump takes office as the President. Among Fong’s concerns is the military.

Fong shared his thoughts with 23 ABC via Zoom on Friday.

“When President Trump takes office, certainly his priority is to keep America safe. So when you look at the threats to our country, our threats are real. The coordination. So, we need to take them seriously,” Fong says.

Fong stresses the importance of China Lake and Edwards Air Force Base ahead of Trump’s inauguration. The aerospace community in East Kern is also crucial, he says.

“Their abilities will continue to increase when it comes to hypersonics, when it comes to developing AI technology, when it comes to the new drones and planes. And unmanned vehicles. Of course, when you look at what’s happening with moving quickly. You have a Naval Air Warfare Capability office that’s going to be forming at China Lake in coordination with Edwards Air Force Base. There’s going to be a lot of work that’s going to be done,” Fong says.

Fong ended with quote: “All of our abilities need to be ramped up in a significant way.”

I’m Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

