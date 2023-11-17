From Leave it to Beaver to Robot Monsters this weekend in Bakersfield

Do you like old movies, classic television, and teddy bears? Then there is something for you this weekend in Bakersfield!

23ABC's Ava Kershner brings us the events for the active Bakersfieldians, the film buffs, and the nerds. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The 2nd Annual Teddy Bear 5k is on Saturday.

Happening at the Park at Riverwalk, there is a 5k and one mile route with the first 30 sign ups getting two tickets to the Condors Teddy Bear Toss game.

All the proceeds will go to gathering teddy bears for children in our community as well as books for them to read.

Again it is happening on Saturday, Nov. 18 with check in beginning at 7 a.m.

More information on tickets can be found on uwkern.org.

And if you're in the mood for an in-your-face piece of entertainment- look no further than the Fox Theater.

Happening Friday night it's the movie Robot Monster in 3D.

The movie was just restored for its 70th anniversary.

And a Bakersfield actor, Greg Goffett is supposed to make a special appearance.

The film was made in 1953 over four days at a cost of just $16 thousand.

Watch the 3D premiere at the Fox Theater Friday, Nov. 17, with tickets costing $7.

Doors open at 6:30.

And finally we've saved the best for last.

It's the Bakersfield Comic Con!

It's the fifteenth annual weekend of fan favorites taking place at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Celebrity guests from movies and TV shows include projects from Marvel, Stranger Things, and Leave it to Beaver

There will be a costume contest, meet and greets, and of course all the comic books your heart can take.

It's happening Saturday and Sunday Nov. 18 and 19.

For tickets head to bakersfieldcomiccon.com.

