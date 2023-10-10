Have a coffee with your local CHP officer!
Posted at 7:50 AM, Oct 10, 2023
- Coffee with a Cop is going on from 7 a.m. to 11a.m. on Oct.10 at 124 Allen Road in Bakersfield.
- In this video, 23ABC's Ava Kershner talks to CHP Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez about why meetings like this are important.
