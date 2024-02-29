"I was hopeless," How a kidney failure diagnosis changed two siblings forever

Back in 2005, Jonathan Bareng started seeing the signs of kidney failure. By 2017- a decision had to be made.

In this story, see how the ordinary dot on a driver's license can save lives.

“In a heartbeat she said ‘Brother don’t worry, I’ll be there. I’ll give you my kidneys,” said Jonathan Bareng.

Jonathan Bareng started having signs of kidney failure back in 2005, and had full kidney failure in 2017.

“It went to kidney failure stage five … and I was so scared of course. Knowing that I have a family, I have a daughter, I was hopeless at that point- I was depressed,” said Bareng.

But things turned around- when his sister immediately volunteered her kidney, changing Bareng’s life in an instant.

“The best moment of my life, it was a defining moment,” said Bareng.

After her father's transplant journey, Bareng’s daughter Jaiden wanted to get involved with local organ donation organization JJ’s Legacy.

“It allowed me to see such an act of generosity and kindness. And it's changed the trajectory of my life,” said Jaiden.

Jaiden also encouraging others her age to check that important box when getting their driver's license, just like she plans to do.

“It's in the process. But I am planning to get the dot. And I encourage other teens to get the dot as well,” said Jaiden.

The Got the Dot Walkathon is put together by high school students, with food trucks, live bands, activities and games.

All to bring awareness to the life changing option of being an organ donor.

“Like me, I get to enjoy the sunrise and the rain, and the sunsets again. It’s amazing, it’s amazing,” said Bareng.

If you would like to head out to the walkathon this weekend, it's happening on Saturday, March 2.

Check in for the 5K walk will begin at 9am on CSUB’s campus.

