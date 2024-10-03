Plane crashes in a field in northwest Bakersfield, pilot has major injuries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A plane crashed in a field in northwest Bakersfield just before 2 pm on Wednesday.

The field is just west of Highway 99 and south of Olive Drive, which is not far from the Kern County Fire training facility.

Firefighters heard the crash and were able to respond quickly per KCFD.

KCFD also says the pilot, the only person on the plane, had major injuries but was treated and taken to the hospital.

KCFD says they have cleared the scene and the Federal Aviation Administration, or the FAA, will take over the investigation.

