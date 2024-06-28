Pride Chamber of Kern to celebrate official launch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Pride Chamber of Kern is celebrating its official launch at 10:00 a.m. at the Ovation Theatre in downtown Bakersfield. They say they're focused on supporting inclusivity in the local economy.



Video shows a live interview with 23ABC's Grace Laverriere and Pride Chamber of Kern's President David Madding.

The Pride Chamber of Kern first started in January of 2024, but they celebrated the official launch on Friday, June 28 at the Ovation Theatre.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Friday, June 28 may be the final Friday of Pride Month, but a new business chamber is focusing on supporting LGBTQ+ businesses year-round. The Pride Chamber of Kern first began in January of 2024, and in the first six months of the organization, they say they've been able to expand opportunities for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies to network and grow their businesses.

Across California, similar business chambers focus on supporting LGBTQ+ businesses, like in Los Angeles or Sacramento, but this is the first of its kind in Kern County.

David Madding, President of the Chamber, tells 23ABC the organization is open to anyone in Kern County who is looking to support economic growth and inclusivity.

"Our mission is to advance inclusive economic empowerment through advocacy, education and development," Madding said. "What we're really trying to do is to create a safe place that we're proud to call home."

The official launch is at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 28 at the Ovation Theatre.

