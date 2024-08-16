Steve Garvey visits Bakersfield, talks U.S. Senate candidacy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Election season is well underway as candidates continue to hit the campaign trail. For U.S. Senate candidate Steve Garvey (R), Bakersfield was his stop on Thursday.

Garvey, a republican, is running for the U.S. Senate, against Adam Schiff, a democrat.

Garvey is looking to full the seat vacated by Dianne Feinstein who died last year at 90-years-old.

23ABC's Dominique LaVigne sat down with Garvey to discuss his candidacy, how he plans to help Kern County, and other topics.

