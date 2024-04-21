The Learning Experience partners with Make a Wish foundation to grant wishes for local Bakersfield children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Learning Experience says they hope to raise enough for Make a Wish to grant wishes for two local kids. They say philanthropy is one of the building blocks of early education.



Video shows scenes from the Car Show and block party hosted by the Learning Experience to raise money for the Make a Wish foundation.

This spring, the school partnered with Make a Wish to grant wishes for Bakersfield kids. They set a goal of $10,000 to grant the wishes of two local children.

As a school for young children, The Learning Experience says teaching children the importance of giving back is important, and philanthropy is part of their curriculum.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Giving back to the community for a good cause. The Learning Experience partnered with the Make a Wish foundation this spring, and locally, they plan to grant two wishes for Bakersfield children…

“I didn't realize how much it was going to impact me," said Amanda Flores.

Flores is the center director for Learning Experience Bakersfield. She says when she first started at the center, she wasn’t expecting how meaningful their partnership with Make a Wish would be.

Last year, Flores said they granted a wish for a local girl, and the money raised allowed her to take a meaningful trip with her family.

“Seeing a child receive their wish–it feels really good to be part of something like that,” Flores said.

This year, they set a goal of $10,000 to grant two wishes.

Part of their fundraising efforts for April involved a Car Show and block party for the Learning Experience families.

Kacey Westbrook, Assistant Director, says she was overjoyed to see the families turn out to support the cause.

“Being able to give those kids the opportunity to do something they may not have been able to do before–it’s just a great feeling to give back to them,” Westbrook said.

As a school for younger children, Westbrook says they make sure that giving back is one of the building blocks of their early educational years.

“That’s what we are teaching them on the daily. Just to give back," said Westbrook. "Not only learn your ABCs but also give back to those who can’t receive things sometimes.”

Flores says once they receive confirmation for which local children the wishes will go to, the students at the Learning Experience can see their fundraising efforts come full circle.

“Teaching the children to give back in so many avenues, but Make a Wish is a huge part of our philanthropy component," said Flores. "When we get to grant wishes locally, they actually get to see what all of this means.”

Their fundraising efforts continue throughout the rest of April, and they say they’ll learn who the wishes are for once the fundraiser closes. Donations can be made through this link until April 30.

