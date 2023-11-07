Turn the Page! Hiring event being held at Frazier Park Library

Video shows details on the "Turn the Page!" event held by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The event takes place on November 7, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Frazier Park Branch Library.

Attendees can ask County HR and hiring managers questions regarding the application and test.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is hosting a series of hiring events this year throughout the county, with the next one at the Frazier Park library on November 7.

Lori Meza, the public information officer for KCSO said, “We’ve been going to multiple branches, giving each community an opportunity to come into their local library and then also ask questions about our hiring, our positions, our events.”

'Turn the Page' looks to recruit more deputies, deputy trainees, detentions deputies, and detentions deputy trainees.

Meza said County HR and hiring managers will be on hand to help answer questions through the application and testing process.

“A lot of times people have questions about the process, the test, and other things,” said Meza. “And so we like being there in person and spelling out the process.”

Not only has the hiring process benefited the Sheriff's office, but also supports the local libraries.

Meza encourages people interested in working for the KCSO to show up and ask questions.

The event takes place from 11 am to 3 pm. Participants can either show up or sign up ahead of time through Eventbrite.

