LANDMARK UPGRADES: Downtown Tehachapi water tower freshens up

Public Works Director Don Marsh says the water tower project will provide necessary cosmetic updates to the structure, and, it will be a good photo opportunity for both residents and visitors.

Work began on the project in early October, and the final step is to refurbish the historic Tehachapi signs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When driving through downtown Tehachapi, you may notice the iconic water tower has a new look. It’s in the process of being refurbished.

“We basically cleaned the entire tower, the structure and the tank itself,” explains Don Marsh, Public Works Director.

The Public Works department performs routine maintenance all around the city of Tehachapi. This year, the city’s historic water tower is getting a little T.L.C.

Director of Public Works, Don Marsh, told 23ABC the public’s reaction to the water tower project has been very positive.

“It’s amazing actually, everybody loves the water tower. People drive by and wave as the guys are out there working,” says Marsh.

In 2022, Tehachapi voters passed ballot Measure S. This established a one-cent sales tax to help fund services in the city. Marsh told us that the tax, in part with the regular city budget, is what is helping to fund the water tower project.

And, the project is almost complete. A full clean of the tower is done, and now, the city is looking to have the historic Tehachapi signs refurbished.

Making sure the city is well-maintained is important to Marsh. And it's not only because it’s part of his job.

“It’s great to be able to work in the city that you live in and maintain and improve the facilities and the infrastructure within the city," Marsh said. "It’s one of the most fulfilling things about my job.”

The water tower already has a fresh coat of paint on, and the sign refurbishment is next.

