Tehachapi Public Works Department shares tips for residents to prepare for potential winter weather

Video shows Deputy Public Works Director Tyler Napier sharing tips to prepare for potential winter storms.

While the Public Works crews are ready for snowy conditions, there are steps residents can take to ensure they're safely preparing, too.

Those include: updating windshield wipers, getting tire chains and observing any exposed pipes to avoid freezing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As we get further into December, the threat of winter weather continues to grow. The Tehachapi Public Works Department wants to make sure that you are prepared.

Every year, the Public Works Department employees hold a meeting to prep for the snow and ice removal procedures, but there are steps you can take to prepare, too.

"Now is the time. Go get new wipers for your car, get new chains for your car…make sure all of those things are working and good to go," Deputy Public Works Director Tyler Napier says.

Although no flurries have fallen over the mountains yet this season, Napier says it's important to get ready ahead of time—especially since Tehachapi weather can change quickly.

Not only do you want to prep your cars for in-town driving, Napier says to be prepared for larger closures during the season, too.

"With our freeways, they can get shut down very quickly with the snowstorms. So, we always tell you: have a bag in your car, have an extra set of clothes, some food, and water," Napier said. "If you're coming up the hill from Bakersfield, make sure your tank is full because you could be out there for hours."

Once snow does fall, if it's enough of what Napier calls "plow-able" snow, you won't see the plows heading down residential streets.

Napier says this is because the Public Works Department doesn't want to push a pile of snow into cars parked on the side of the road.

"Just because there's snow on the ground doesn't mean we're always plowing. When it does get to the point where we think it's a safety issue, our primary focus is the main thoroughfares through town," Napier said.

Before snowflakes fall, Napier says to head out and get a snow shovel from the store before the first storm to make sure they don't sell out. If you want assistance with finding resources to winterize pipes, or if you have concerns about the winter season, contact thePublic Works Department.

