"[We] can change the world for the better.” New organization hopes to provide support for young people

Video shows the newly established chapter of Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition in Tehachapi. The statewide organization has over 5,000 members across California.

Five local young women in Tehachapi founded the local chapter. They say they've experienced first-hand how certain policies and systems impact families, and their commitment is to supporting youth in town.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new organization in town focused on supporting youth. The local chapter of the Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition hopes to uplift their community and offer support for young people in town.

Olivas is one of five founding members of the Tehachapi chapter of Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition.

Growing up in a single-parent household, she said she felt the impact that policies and systems can have on a family.

“I didn’t have my father because he was incarcerated. It was definitely different," Olivas said. "There’s not a lot of things you can get. You weren’t open to many economic opportunities as well.”

“I wanted to come into this organization because I’ve been in that situation,” said Natalie Mota.

Mota, like her co-leader, says she grew up seeing her Dad in and out of prison, which inspired her to get involved. On the state level, Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition works to create change through policies. One of their goals is to reunite families affected by incarceration or other systems.

“Growing up as a little girl, needing your father is a big part of that," Mota said. "Seeing my Dad in and out of the system really made me almost afraid of it.”

Experiencing that at such a young age, she said she was inspired to help others.

“I would love to help the other little girls who are going through what I’ve been through,” Mota said.

Although they’re still getting established in Tehachapi, they say they hope to foster a safe and accessible space for young people.

23ABC Neighborhood News Reporter Grace Laverriere interviewing Lizet Alvarez, a member of the Tehachapi chapter of Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition

“I want to influence kids on going back to school after high school, getting a career so they can be on the right track in life,” said Lizet Alvarez.

Alvarez says although she grew up down the hill in Bakersfield, she still feels called to inspire the next generation of Tehachapi youth.

“I want to spread kindness, awareness and positivity around in the community so we can change the world for better,” Alvarez said.

Members say everyone is welcome to learn more about the organization during their monthly meetings

“Enjoy a meal, see what we’re about and just join us. We welcome everybody with open arms,” Olivas said.

More information on the Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition can be found on their website. Updates on the local chapter can be found on Instagram.

