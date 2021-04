BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Behavioral Health is holding a job fair Tuesday in order to expand its services for the community.

The organization acknowledges there's a 'growing need for additional mental health and addiction services.'

They are looking for full-time RN's, and mental health workers among others.

The job fair is Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at its offices on White Lane.

Bring your resume and a mask and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.