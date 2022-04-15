Companies employing continuous monitoring of new hires

(KERO) — With the tight job market right now some employers are changing how they do background checks.

In addition to the initial check, they're adding what's called "continuous monitoring." These are regular checks of *court records that happen after you've been hired.

"Employees, I think, are increasing their expectation for safety and security across the board and, as a result of that, I think you see a lot of organizations that are trying to make sure that they're putting solutions in place to help support that," said Tom Miller, CEO of Clearforce, a behavioral risk management company.

Employers say they're adding "continuous monitoring" as they work to do more second-chance-hiring. That means hiring people with a criminal record. This impacts an estimated 70 million Americans.

How long continuous monitoring lasts varies by company and industry.