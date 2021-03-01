Texas Roadhouse hiring 25 restaurant positions in Bakersfield

Texas Roadhouse is known for their steak entrees and family dining. Now they’re bringing 25 jobs to the table locally, too.

“We want to make sure families are able to provide for themselves, so us being able to provide jobs to the community is big in our heart,” local store marketer, Tori Rodriguez said.

These positions are available immediately:

Back of the house:

-Prep cooks

-Broil cooks

-Meat cutters

-Dish washers

Front of the house:

-Server assistants that bus tables

-Hostesses

-To-go hostesses

-Servers

“We’re building in sales week after week, just because so many families want a place where they can sit down, eat dinner in a safe environment,” Rodriguez said.

She added it helps to have prior restaurant experience, a lot of energy and a positive attitude.

“People with a smile on their face are important to us,” Rodriguez said. “We want to know everyone loves their job like it says on their shirt.”

Positions start at minimum wage. Hired employees, Rodriguez said, will work about three days following their in-person interview. Masks and social distancing, she said will be required at the interview.

If interested, job applications can be found here.