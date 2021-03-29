Virtual Q&A's with potential employers, how to put your best foot forward

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Many employers are conducting virtual Q&A sessions with potential employees.

Josh Conner with Job Fest Kern County has some tips and suggestions so that you can be prepared, such as remember to dress as if you were face to face with the employer. This will not only boost your confidence but also let the employer see your excitement about working for the company.

Plus, this is your chance to ask questions about the hiring process, a typical workday, what the future looks like for the company and so much more. Don't waste this chance because some employers do not give you this chance until you get to the interview stage.