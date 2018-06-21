'Cleft Cuties' hope to spread awareness through common difference

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - What makes the Bakersfield Cleft Cuties different, is what draws their mothers together.

Lha Kamat has formed a bond with other parents in Bakersfield who have children with a cleft lip or palate. The Bakersfield Cleft Cuties are hoping to spread awareness through their unity.

Bakersfield Cleft Cuties will be celebrating Cleft Awareness month with a fundraiser on July 7 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Open Mat to raise money to make their group a non-profit organization.

