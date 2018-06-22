'Roseanne' spinoff 'The Conners' will premiere in the fall without Roseanne Barr

ABC has greenlit a spinoff series of the now-canceled "Roseanne" -- without the show's embattled star.

On Thursday, the network announced that much of the cast of "Roseanne," including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman, are set to reprise their iconic roles in the new show, currently named "The Conners" as a working title.

Roseanne Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series, according to the network.

"The Connners" will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

“The Conners’ stories demonstrate that families can always find common ground through conversation, laughter and love. The spinoff will continue to portray contemporary issues that are as relevant today as they were 30 years ago,” ABC shared in a statement.

In a joint statement, the announced cast members of the spinoff said they have received a “tremendous amount of support” from fans.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience,” the statement read. “We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

Tom Werner will executive produce the show.

Last month, "Roseanne" was canceled after Barr tweeted racist remarks about former Obama adviser Valarie Jarrett -- who is African-America -- and compared her to an ape.