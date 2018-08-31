'Uncle Jessie' is coming to the Kern County Fair this Summer

KERN COUNTY, Calif. - John Stamos, known widely for his role as Uncle Jessie on "Full House", is headed to Kern County Fair this summer.

Organizers with the Kern County Fair announcing Friday, Stamos will be performing with the Beach Boys when they hit the stage for the opening September 19, 2018.

The concert will be held at the Budweiser Pavilion and Stage starting at 8:00 p.m.

The concert is free with paid admission to the fair.