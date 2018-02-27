1 arrested after stabbing outside Sports & Spirits bar

One person is in custody following a stabbing outside a bar in Southwest Bakersfield on Tuesday morning.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, two men were found with injuries after a fight outside Sports & Spirits in the area of Ming Avenue and Ashe.

Police say the two were involved in a disturbance inside the bar then were escorted outside. After going outside, a fight broke out and at least one person was stabbed.

One person suffered only minor injuries and the second suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.