1 arrested after stabbing outside Sports & Spirits bar

6:57 AM, Feb 27, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One person is in custody following a stabbing outside a bar in Southwest Bakersfield on Tuesday morning. 

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, two men were found with injuries after a fight outside Sports & Spirits in the area of Ming Avenue and Ashe. 

Police say the two were involved in a disturbance inside the bar then were escorted outside. After going outside, a fight broke out and at least one person was stabbed. 

One person suffered only minor injuries and the second suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News