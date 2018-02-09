11th Annual Valentine's Wine Walk and Chocolate Tasting in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - Bring your sweetheart or friends to a wine and chocolate tasting in downtown Tehachapi Saturday night.

The 11th Annual Valentine's Wine Walk and Chocolate Tasting will be on Main Street from 6 to 9 p.m.

Attendees can take a stroll through downtown while enjoying an evening of wine and chocolate.

Tickets can be purchased online or at The Dressing Room, Bliss Interiors, Get Dressed Boutique and the Tehachapi Visitors Center. Advanced tickets are $30 per person and $35 the day of the event.

Online ticket sales will end at noon the day of the event. Tickets will be sold at the door until the event sells out. Online ticket holders can pick up their wine glasses at Stray Leaves Vineyard Tasting Room at 123 South Green Street.

The event is rain or sine.