14-year-old arrested in connection to car theft in California City

10:33 AM, Nov 14, 2018

This picture from California City Police shows a stolen car after it hit a mound on Monday night. Cal City Police say a 14-year-old was taken into custody for allegedly stealing the car. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A 14-year-old is behind bars after he allegedly stole a car in California City. 

According to Cal City Police, on Monday, officers responded to reports of a stolen car and found the vehicle in the area of Lakeshore Drive. 

Officers began a chase through residential areas. The car ran a stop sign then ended up driving in the desert area behind homes and eventually struck a mound of dirt near the Campfire trailer park area. 

The driver ran from the scene, but was eventually taken into custody.

Cal City Police say the 14-year-old was wanted for a previous assault case. He's now in juvenile hall. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top