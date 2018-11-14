14-year-old arrested in connection to car theft in California City

A 14-year-old is behind bars after he allegedly stole a car in California City.

According to Cal City Police, on Monday, officers responded to reports of a stolen car and found the vehicle in the area of Lakeshore Drive.

Officers began a chase through residential areas. The car ran a stop sign then ended up driving in the desert area behind homes and eventually struck a mound of dirt near the Campfire trailer park area.

The driver ran from the scene, but was eventually taken into custody.

Cal City Police say the 14-year-old was wanted for a previous assault case. He's now in juvenile hall.