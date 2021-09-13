Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

18-year-old man killed in crash near Wasco

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:41 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 13:41:28-04

(KERO) — An 18-year-old Wasco man was killed after his car crashed into a vehicle with a trailer at about 7:10 a.m. Friday at the intersection Wildwood Road and Sherwood Avenue near Wasco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a 2017 Mazda at about 70 mph and failed to slow down for slower traffic due to dusty conditions and struck the back of the trailer, according to CHP. The driver of the Mazda suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the trailer wasn't injured.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids