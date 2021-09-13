18-year-old man killed in crash near Wasco

(KERO) — An 18-year-old Wasco man was killed after his car crashed into a vehicle with a trailer at about 7:10 a.m. Friday at the intersection Wildwood Road and Sherwood Avenue near Wasco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a 2017 Mazda at about 70 mph and failed to slow down for slower traffic due to dusty conditions and struck the back of the trailer, according to CHP. The driver of the Mazda suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the trailer wasn't injured.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.