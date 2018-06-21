2 arrested in Delano after being found with drugs, guns
Two men have been arrested after allegedly being found with drugs and guns in Delano.
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Isaiah Portillo and 64-year-old Anthony Portillo were arrested and taken into custody after a search of a home in Delano on Wednesday.
According to KCSO, investigators found more than 34 grams of suspected cocaine, an AR-15 with extended magazines, a shotgun, a bolt action rifle, a 9mm handgun, more than two pounds of marijuana, more than $5,100 in cash and "other evidence consistent with the sale of illegal drugs."