2 lanes of NB 99 near Ming closed off by CalTrans

6:24 AM, Jan 4, 2018
Two of the Northbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed by CalTrans for construction on Thursday morning. 

Traffic is backed up for at least two miles on the Northbound 99 near Ming on Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, CalTrans has closed the left two lanes of the 99. 

The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 8 a.m.

Local News