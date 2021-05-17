2-year-old in critical but stable condition after being pulled from a pool in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A 2-year-old is in critical, but stable condition after being pulled out of a swimming pool at a Southwest Bakersfield home Sunday night.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident occurred in the 8400 block of Persimmon Drive shortly before 5 p.m.

An officer who arrived on scene determined the two-year-old was not conscious nor breathing. The officer provided CPR and was able to get a pulse from the toddler.

Medical crews arrived shortly after and rushed the toddler to a local hospital.

The child is listed in critical, but stable condition. It is unclear if the child is currently conscious.

According to BPD, the incident was accidental.