2021 Cooling Center dates announced

KERN COUNTY — Summer is right around the corner and that means hot weather is on the way. Kern County's Cooling Center season is set to start on June 1, 2021.

Keep in mind, the Cooling Centers are only open on specific days during the summer when temperatures forecast are set to hit certain highs.

In the Kern River Valley if it is hotter than 105 degrees, Cooling Centers will open. It must be hotter than 108 degrees in the desert communities in order for the centers to open. If it reaches 95 degrees or warmer near Frazier park, the Cooling Centers will open there, too.

Here's a list of locations in Kern County:

Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive

East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road

The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street

Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E Roberts Lane Lake Isabella

Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard

Maricopa: Gusher Hall, 271 California Street

McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Avenue

Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue

Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor Street MOUNTAIN CENTER(S)

Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive

Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street

Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue

Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O Street

These locations will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on certain days. Kern's Cooling Centers will remain open until September 22, 2021.

You can check the Kern County Parks and Recreation page for more specific COVID-19 guidelines at the Cooling Centers.