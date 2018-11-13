21-year-old male killed in rollover in unincorporated area of Kern County

KERN COUNTY - A 21-year-old male was killed after a rollover crash in an unincorporated area of Kern County.

On November 12 around 10 p.m., CHP Buttonwillow Area Office officers responded to a crash on SR-33 north of Midway Road. According to CHP, the 2013 Honda was driving southbound on SR-33, north of Midway Road, when the driver made an unsafe turning movement. The vehicle crossed the northbound lane and entered the dirt shoulder, where it hit a dirt culvert and overturned.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver sustained fatal injuries. The Honda sustained major damage and came to rest on its wheels in the dirt field south of the driver.

CHP has not yet released the name of the driver, however CHP says he was a 21-year-old male from Taft.