23ABC Sports Director Kari Osep wins Edward R. Murrow Award

23ABC is proud to announce that Sports Director Kari Osep recently received an Edward R. Murrow Award for her story on a Ridgeview cross country runner who turned tragedy into triumph.

Osep joined 23ABC in July of 2018. She grew up in Arizona and studied at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Her award-winning piece told the story of Ridgeview Cross Country runner Alex Cuevas, who on August 14, 2017, was involved in a serious car accident along with his family that left him with serious injuries to overcome.

"Everyone kind of has, the way they see things or the way they handle things. I feel like that's honestly really helped me try and get away from all those negative thoughts through the process. And, I mean, it helped me overcome it. So, I'm really thankful for it," Cuevas said.

Ridgeview runner Alex Cuevas turns tragedy into triumph

"Since 1971, Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community."