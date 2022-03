RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Geological Survey on Tuesday reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake near Ridgecrest.

The quake occurred about 14 miles north of Ridgecrest at around 11 a.m. at a depth of about 3.8 miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage caused by the quake.

The USGS says most structures in the region "are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist."