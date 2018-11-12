3 wildfires in California covering more than 209k acres

There are three major wildfires burning across California that are covering more than 209,000 acres.

CalFire posted updates on social media on the Camp Fire in Butte County and the Woolsey and Hill fires burning in Ventura County.

The Camp Fire is now tied for the deadliest wildfire in the state's history. The blaze is covering 113,000 acres and is just 25 percent contained. So far, 29 bodies have been found in the wake of the blaze's destruction. More information on the Camp Fire, including a list of evacuation centers, can be found on the CalFire website.

The Woolsey Fire in Ventura County is covering 91,572 acres. That blaze is just 20 percent contained. Two people have died in that fire. CalFire has more information on this on evacuation centers and road closures on its website.

The Hill Fire, also in Ventura County, is covering 4,531 acres and is 80 percent contained. Information on road closures and evacuation centers can be found on the Calfire website.