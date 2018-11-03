36th annual BPD Memorial Run honors fallen officers

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 55°
Law enforcement and community members alike will be running in the 36th Annual Bakersfield Police Department Memorial Run to remember BPD officers who have died in the line of duty.
The Bakersfield Police Department hosted its annual BPD Memorial Run Saturday at The Park at Riverwalk.
The event is held to honor Bakersfield Police Officers killed in the line of duty.
All proceeds go to the Memorial Scholarship Fund for the children of our fallen officers.
There is a 2K, 5K and 10K race. Check-in is from 6a.m. to 7:45 a.m. The 2K starts at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K and 10K at 8:30 a.m.
Registration is open through Saturday and costs $30.
To commemorate their 36th anniversary, special edition finisher medals will be handed out. Winner medals will also be handed out to the top 3 finishers in each category plus law enforcement winners.
Cars of all makes, models, and years were front and center at the 2018 Fall Fling Car Show.
Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick took first place at the AAA Texas 500 on Sunday and secured a berth in NASCAR's Championship 4 in the process.
Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Annual Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event is Sunday, November 4, 2018,…