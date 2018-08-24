HONOLULU, Hawaii -

Scary moments for five California tourists as they were rescued during Hurricane Lane.

Hawaii County firefighters said emergency crews were needed Thursday to rescue the tourists from a home they were renting in Hilo on Hawaii’s Big Island. They said a gulch overflowed from Hurricane Lane, which poured nearly two feet of rain on the Big Island.

Suzanne Demerais, who was visiting Hawaii with her four friends from Los Angeles, said, the tiny waterfall and small stream by their rental home turned into a rapid river within a 24-hour period.

Firefighters said they evacuated the five vacations by floating them on their backs to safety.

“It was quite an experience because we weren’t planning to have a hurricane during our vacation time,” Demerais said.