51st World Ag Expo officially opens

TULARE, Calif. - The 51st World Ag Expo is officially underway in Tulare.

Gates opened to the public at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and closed at 5 p.m. The expo is known as one of the biggest agriculture events in the country, showcasing the latest the industry has to offer. The Top 10 new products (as chosen by the expo) are all on display.

The show will be open from 9-5 again on Wednesday and then from 9-4 on Thursday. You can learn more about the show here, and a schedule of events can be found here.

Tickets are $15 per person. Children 6 and under get in for free.