51st World Ag Expo officially opens

Over 100,000 expected during three-day show

Brandon Johansen
5:16 PM, Feb 13, 2018

The 51st Annual World Ag Expo is officially underway, with thousands of people flocking to Tulare to see the latest the ag industry has to offer.

Brandon Johansen
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULARE, Calif. - The 51st World Ag Expo is officially underway in Tulare.

Gates opened to the public at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and closed at 5 p.m. The expo is known as one of the biggest agriculture events in the country, showcasing the latest the industry has to offer. The Top 10 new products (as chosen by the expo) are all on display.

The show will be open from 9-5 again on Wednesday and then from 9-4 on Thursday. You can learn more about the show here, and a schedule of events can be found here.

Tickets are $15 per person. Children 6 and under get in for free.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News