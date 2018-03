BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's an age-old rivalry...blondes versus brunettes. And we might finally have an answer as to who comes out on top after the 5th annual Blondes VS. Brunettes football game.

Saturday woman battled it out in the game at Bakersfield Christian High School. The game aimed to inspire fundraising, awareness and action in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. So far the games have raised over $100,000.