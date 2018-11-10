70 Kern County firefighters battling wildfires in Ventura County and Butte County

Fair
70 Kern County firefighters have been working "day and night" to help put out the wildfires burning in Ventura County and Butte County.
In an update on Twitter, KCFD says their Helicopter 408 used night vision technology to assist the firefighters on the ground overnight.
There are 70 Kern County Firefighters, working night and day, to help our neighbors in Ventura County & Butte County. Last night Helicopter 408 used night vision technology to support the hard-working men and women on the ground. #Woolseyfire #Hillfire #campfire #ReadySetGo pic.twitter.com/FjA2ITyyem— Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) November 10, 2018
