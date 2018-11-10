70 Kern County firefighters battling wildfires in Ventura County and Butte County

Sydney Isenberg
12:01 PM, Nov 10, 2018
70 Kern County firefighters have been working "day and night" to help put out the wildfires burning in Ventura County and Butte County. 

In an update on Twitter, KCFD says their Helicopter 408 used night vision technology to assist the firefighters on the ground overnight. 

Full update:

