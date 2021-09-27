Watch
72-year-old woman dies after being hit by car near Arvin

Posted at 12:24 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 15:24:38-04

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — A 72-year-old woman was struck and killed near Arvin on Monday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman was crossing Comanche Drive, when she was struck by a car. She suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old from Lamont, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

In a statement, the CHP said neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the incident, but it remains under investigation.

