7th Annual Anthony's Seeing is Believing fundraiser on Feb. 3

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 7th annual Anthony's Seeing is Believing Fundraiser is set for next weekend.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, February 3 at the Park at Riverwalk.

11-year-old Anthony has Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis that left him blind, but he's not letting the disease stop him. He will take part in the 5K/10K race on Feb. 3.

LCA is a rare, hereditary disorder that leads to retinal dysfunction and visual impairment at an early age, often from birth.

On Thursday, January 25, Jersey Mike's on Allen Road is donating 20% of its sales to Anthony's Seeing Is Believing. Anthony and his mother will be in the store all day. Show the flyer shown here to get the funds donated. The fundraiser is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Go to Anthony's Seeing Is Believing's website for more information.