A CHANCE AT SUCCESS: 23ABC launches 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Here at 23ABC, we continue to highlight the importance of literacy through the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

We're partnering with community organizations that distribute reading materials to kids here in Kern County.

Children who lack access to a variety of books spend far less time reading resulting in lower reading proficiency and a struggle to complete high school. Unfortunately, many children in low-income neighborhoods lack access to the books they need to become competent readers.

“When you give a child a book, you give them a chance at success,” said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund.

The Fund partners with Title I schools to reach underserved and vulnerable children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third-grade years when children are still learning to read. For this age group, there is no replacement for beloved books that a child can return to over and over.

When children have access to reading materials that represent different abilities, cultures, beliefs, races, and ethnicities, they influence attitudes toward those differences. In the process, these books foster positive self-esteem and nurture respect, empathy, and acceptance. Books should not be luxuries beyond the reach of low-income children. They are essential for a well-balanced childhood reading diet and pave the pathway to a successful future.

You can help empower young readers by donating to our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund. Donate Here!

