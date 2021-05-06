A Day of Healing in Bakersfield

Bakersfield individuals and families have felt loss over the past year, so Mayor Karen Goh is calling for "A Day of Healing" Thursday and hosting a community time capsule event.

According to the Greenlawn Funeral Home, Kern County has lost more than 1,300 lives due to the pandemic.

But the lockdowns have also meant loss in other ways: loss of jobs, loss of income, loss of security, loss of personal connections, and much more.

In partnership with Greenlawn, the Mayor will help bury people's loss in a time capsule at Greenlawn Southwest.

Guests and attendees will be able to write notes about their loss and place them in the time capsule.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m.