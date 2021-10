BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Late Saturday night, a person died following a crash in south Bakersfield.

Just before 11 o'clock on Saturday, a person was struck by a car on South Union Ave. and Pacheco Rd.

According to CHP, the driver fled the scene and they are still looking for the suspect.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black Sudan, last seen heading north on Union Ave.

Anyone with information on this incident, call CHP at 396-66-00.