A new women's and children's home set to open this summer

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — A new women's and children's home will be opening this summer in hopes of helping those in recovery get back on their feet.

“It's been a long time coming and we're so excited it will open very soon."

A building in Oildale is almost move-in ready, set to help some Kern County residents who are in recovery.

“This is a 13-bedroom facility for women with children in transition that have gone through our programs through our other facility.”

Carlos Baldovinos with the Mission at Kern County is talking about graduates from the Lee and Krystina Jamieson Recovery Home who will be able to stay in the home for up to a year free of charge.

You heard the phrase "it takes a village," well it takes a village to help a person or families.“

Baldovinos says 33 women and their children will be able to move in once construction is complete. He believes this will make a big difference in the community.

“At the end of the day we want them to be positive members of society, we want them to be working.. to have a permanent home.”

The transition home will have a playground with a garden nearby, plus a common kitchen area for families to cook and dine in.

“Everybody deserves a chance, everybody deserves some dignity some respect, and long-term support and success, and I really believe something like this can set them up for success in their future for them and their kids.”

Baldvonios says some families are already lining up.

“When we open up on day 1, we will have people in here, absolutely, ready to go.”

Baldovinos tells 23ABC that they're hoping to finish construction by late summer.

If you'd like more information on this, you can call: (661) 325-0863