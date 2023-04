BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A traffic accident in the area of Stockdale Hwy and Heath Rd in East Bakersfield has cut power for over 4,200 residents.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a tree-trimming truck struck two power poles knocking down power lines on Heath Rd and Black Hawk Ave. The accident happened at around 2:20 p.m.

PG&E reports that 4,275 customers are without power, but expect to have power restored by 5:30 p.m.