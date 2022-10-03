Adventist Health celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month with free screenings, community event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Adventist Health and the AIS Cancer Center are offering free clinical breast cancer screenings in honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 1 in 8 women and 1 in about 800 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. Those estimates mean that there will be almost 300,000 families affected by breast cancer this year, and more than 43,000 Americans will die of the disease.

However, early detection is saving lives. From 1989 to 2019, breast cancer mortality rate dropped by 42 percent due to improvements in detecting and treating breast cancer early. This means that since 1989, about 431,800 breast cancer deaths in the U.S. have been avoided.

Adventist’s free breast screenings will take place on Friday, October 14th at the Adventist Health Breast Center in Bakersfield, located at 2700 Chester Avenue in Suite 103. Screenings will be offered from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Space is limited and registration is required. Call 661-863-2001 to reserve your appointment.

Adventist Health is also inviting people to VIPink, celebrating breast health and breast cancer awareness at what they’re calling “the breast event of the year” on Thursday, October 13th.

VIPink is happening at the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center located at 2620 Chester Avenue in Bakersfield from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. To RSVP to this event, please call 661-863-2209.