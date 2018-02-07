Allegations that county supervisors accepted bribes from marijuana groups surface

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 51°
Allegations have surfaced that county supervisors have accepted bribes on behalf of various local marijuana groups.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Allegations have surfaced that county supervisors accepted bribes on behalf of various local marijuana groups.
Board Chairman Mike Maggard asked county counsel to look into the board's options for investigating the allegations.
Several people spoke during the public comment portion of the Board of Supervisors meeting and talked about the allegations.
Maggard said he wants to get to the bottom of what he called liable allegations that are without merit.
A crash on southbound Highway 99 is almost clear.
City Council is working on implementing a shot-spotter pilot program that will be evaluated by a CSUB research team.
A report put out by the Kern County Department of Health Thursday shows Hall Ambulance's response times don't meet standards.
The city is expected to approve more than $260,000 to be used to help clean up local water sources after it was found to be contaminated with…