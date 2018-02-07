Allegations that county supervisors accepted bribes from marijuana groups surface

Johana Restrepo
5:35 PM, Feb 6, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Allegations have surfaced that county supervisors accepted bribes on behalf of various local marijuana groups.

Board Chairman Mike Maggard asked county counsel to look into the board's options for investigating the allegations.

Several people spoke during the public comment portion of the Board of Supervisors meeting and talked about the allegations.

Maggard said he wants to get to the bottom of what he called liable allegations that are without merit.

