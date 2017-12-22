Alta Sierra open Saturday for locals to visit the snow during Christmas weekend

Looking for something fun to do December 23rd, Alta Sierra will be open this Saturday!

Slopes will not be open but Alta Sierra will be open for people to come play in the snow and to enjoy some family time.

The warming hut, and restaurant will be open this Saturday at 11a.m. for people to visit during Christmas weekend.

Alta Sierra is located at 56700 Rancheria Rd, Wofford Heights, CA 93285.