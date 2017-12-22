Alta Sierra open Saturday for locals to visit the snow during Christmas weekend

Fair
HI: 57°
LO: 38°
The Alta Sierra Ski Resort posted these pictures on Facebook and Twitter showing current conditions. The ski resort is set to be open Saturday and Sunday.
Looking for something fun to do December 23rd, Alta Sierra will be open this Saturday!
Slopes will not be open but Alta Sierra will be open for people to come play in the snow and to enjoy some family time.
The warming hut, and restaurant will be open this Saturday at 11a.m. for people to visit during Christmas weekend.
Alta Sierra is located at 56700 Rancheria Rd, Wofford Heights, CA 93285.
The Mission at Kern County will be hosting their community Christmas meal on Saturday.
Happy holiday weekend! Today we will have partly cloudy skies in the lower 60's with moderate air quality. Overnight lows will be in the…
As Californian's hit the road this holiday weekend to celebrate, the California Highway Patrol will begin their Christmas Maximum Enforcement…
Administrative Battalion Chief John Frando with Bakersfield Fire Department confirmed with 23ABC that all their firefighters are…