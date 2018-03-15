Alta Sierra Ski Resort open this weekend after fresh snowfall

Natalie Tarangioli
1:54 PM, Mar 15, 2018
WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. - After snow fell Wednesday night, all lifts will be open at Alta Sierra this weekend. 

Employees with the ski resort in Wofford Heights took to Twitter to announce the great news Thursday afternoon.

 

There are 18 inches of new snow on top of a 12 inch base. No chains are required although they are recommended. 

Tickets for all lifts to ski, snowboard and tube this weekend will be open at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The lifts will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

