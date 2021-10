BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported a train fatality in Delano involving an 82-year-old woman.

Veronica Ranon De Macabalin was struck by a train on Oct. 20 around 9 p.m. at Cecil Ave. and High Street.

KCSO is still investigating the cause and manner of death. More updates to come.