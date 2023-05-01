Antioch man sentenced for sex trafficking minors in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An Antioch man was sentenced to over 19 years in prison after the sex trafficking of two minors in Bakersfield.

According to the Department of Justice, in April and May of 2019, 33-year-old Darnell Bernard Edwards took two minors to the Desert Star Motel in Bakersfield and other locations in California for the purpose of prostitution. All three had the letter D and a crown tattooed on their bodies.

On Monday, Edwards was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison to be followed by 15 years of supervised release for sex trafficking.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

You can find more information about Project Safe Childhood online. Click on the “resources” tab for information about internet safety education.