Apartment fire in Oildale displaces 13 people

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — An apartment fire in Oildale left 13 people without a place to live and did over $400,000 in damage.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene just after 12 p.m. on Thursday. The apartment located on McCray Street and West Chine Grade Loop was already involved with fire and smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters conducted a search for victims but none were found inside the building. However, firefighters rescued nearly two dozen animals

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes after arriving. In all, 10 units were damaged and 13 people were displaced as a result of the fire. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.